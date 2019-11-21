BCCI announces India's T20I, ODI squads for West Indies series

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced Men in Blue's ODI and T20I squads for the forthcoming West Indies series.

India is scheduled to host West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting from November 22.

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India is currently playing a two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The hosts won the first Test and the second will begin on November 22 at Eden Gardens.

