BCCI announces new sponsor for team India

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:04 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a new sponsor for the Indian team on Thursday.
BYJU'S will be taking over the sponsorship from OPPO. The Indian team will be wearing the jersey with a new sponsor from September in the home series against South Africa.
"On behalf of the BCCI, we would like to thank OPPO for its partnership with Indian Cricket. I congratulate BYJU'S on becoming the new Team India sponsor. We both share a common vision and together we will take Indian Cricket forward." BCCI, CEO, Rahul Johri said.
BYJU'S will be the official sponsor for the Indian team from September 5 to March 31, 2022. (ANI)

