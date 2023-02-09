BCCI announces release of request for quotation for Partnership Rights for Women's Premier League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the release of Request for Quotation for Partnership Rights for Women's Premier League.

The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring official partnership rights for the Women's Premier League.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Request for Quotation' ("RFQ") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFQ documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFQ will be available for purchase till February 17, 2023.



Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFQ to rfq@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFQ documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFQ fee.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFQ. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFQ and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFQ does not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason. (ANI)

