BCCI announces schedule for white-ball series against Australia, South Africa at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Australia and South Africa tours of India.

India's international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia on September 20 with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively on September 23 and 25.

The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram from September 28. The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore on October 4.

The action will then shift to Lucknow on 6th October where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively at October 9 and 11.



Currently, Team India is on a tour of the West Indies. They won the ODI series against WI 3-0. They are currently playing a five-match T20I series against them, which they are currently leading 2-1.

After this, Men in Blue will play Zimbabwe. India will play against Zimbabwe in 3 ODIs from August 18 to August 22.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in Zimbabwe in 3 ODIs. He also recently lead Men in Blue to a 3-0 win over West Indies in the recently-concluded ODI series in the Caribbean. Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are not a part of the squad.

Rahul Tripathi, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been named in the squad for his good performances in IPL 2022. The batter had a standout IPL season with SRH. In 14 games he played for his side, he scored 413 runs at an average of 37.55. He scored three fifties this season, with the best score of 76 and a strike rate of 158.23. He was the second-highest run-scorer for his side.

Washington Sundar also makes his return to the side after an injury. He has recently started his stint with Lancashire in County Cricket and had taken a five-wicket haul against Northamptonshire. Deepak Chahar has also made his return to the squad after injury.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar. (ANI)

