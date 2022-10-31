BCCI announces squad against Bangladesh for ODI, Test series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue will be captained by Rohit Sharma for both ODI and Test series, while KL Rahul will play the role of deputy. Rahul Tripathi and Yash Dayal got their call-up for the ODIs.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya was announced as captain of the Indian squad in T20Is against New Zealand with Rishabh Pant being his deputy, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead Men in Blue in the ODIs against the Kiwis.

Team India will play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh. The opening ODI will take place on December 4, followed by the second and third match on December 7 and 10 respectively.



The Test series against Bangladesh will begin on December 14 with the first Test and the second one will begin at December 22.

Jasprit Bumrah, who got ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to back injury, has been rested from these tours again to give him adequate time to recover fully.

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson will be among players who will have an opportunity in the T20Is and ODIs against New Zealand as also in the series against Bangladesh. Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi had impressed with their batting performances during the white-ball series between India A and New Zealand A.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Yash Dayal.

Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav. (ANI)

