BCCI announces Upstox as Official Partner for IPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced Upstox as an official partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) today announced Upstox, one of India's leading and fastest-growing digital brokerage firms, as an official partner for IPL, which will begin on April 9th, 2021. This will be a multi-year partnership," the league said in a media advisory.



Founded with the vision of making financial investing easy, equitable, and affordable to all Indian investors, Upstox provides online investments in Stocks, Mutual funds, Digital Gold, Derivatives, and ETFs for both investors and traders. Backed by marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Upstox currently has over 2.8 million customers.

Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, in a statement, said: "We are pleased to have Upstox on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2021. As one of the most-watched cricket leagues in India, IPL along with Upstox, one of India's fastest-growing digital-trading platforms, can create a huge impact on the audience, especially the millions of Indian youth who are financially independent and looking for more options to manage their portfolios."

Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Upstox, said: "We are thrilled to partner with BCCI for IPL 2021. In India, Cricket is more than just a sport. It is an important part of our culture and social life, with a huge fan following, especially by the millennials. IPL has paved a bold new direction to Indian cricket in the last decade just like Upstox, which is revolutionizing finance in India. This is what sparks a natural connection between both brands. With this integration of sports and finance, we intend to spread financial awareness across the country." (ANI)

