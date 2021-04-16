BCCI Apex Council Meeting: 9 venues asked to keep preparations on for T20 WC

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held its seventh Apex Council meeting virtually on Friday and the members discussed the way forward for the upcoming T20 World Cup with an eye on the coronavirus situation in the country.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the meeting said that the nine venues selected for the T20 World Cup have been asked to continue preparing for the showpiece event and a call can only be taken closer to the tournament.



"The nine venues have been informed and it was again discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the COVID-19 situation and a call will only be taken closer to the event. It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the coronavirus situation. But preparations shall be on," the source said.

Asked about the visa of players participating in the T20 World Cup, the source said: "Yes, all participants will get visas."

Asked about India's participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the source said there were positive discussions on the matter and it is about taking one step at a time.

The fate of the next domestic season was also discussed and while the board is looking at starting off in September, but again, it was decided that a 'wait and watch' policy will be followed as the second wave of COVID-19 has shown that priority is the health and safety of players and every stakeholder involved.

"There were discussions on the domestic calendar as well as the BCCI is very serious about it and we are looking at September to kickstart the season with the Mushtaq Ali and then the 50-over and days format, but then have to see how things pan out. You cannot guess the future in these circumstances," the source said. (ANI)

