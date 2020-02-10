BCCI Apex Council to appoint ombudsman, ethics officer on Feb 16 meeting

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will discuss the appointment of the ombudsman and ethics officer in the upcoming Apex Council meeting on Sunday, February 16.

Justice D K Jain was appointed the BCCI's first-ever ombudsman in February last year on a one-year term and he also doubled up as its ethics officer, overseeing high-profile conflict of interest allegations against Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Kapil Dev.

The release of funds for the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) is also set to be discussed in the meeting. The Apex Council will also finalise the home season schedule of the Indian team for 2020-21.

The Apex Council, which had its first and only meeting so far on November 30, is required to meet at least once in three months. (ANI)

