BCCI appoints all-India Women's Selection Committee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday appointed five-member for the all-India Women's Selection Committee.

All-India Women's Selection Committee include former India cricketers -- Neetu David (10 Tests and 97 WODIs), Arati Vaidya (3 Tests and 6 WODIs), Renu Margrate (5 Tests and 23 WODIs), Venkatacher Kalpana (3 Tests and 8 WODIs), and Mithu Mukherjee (4 Tests).



The board had invited applications for the respective positions earlier this year via a press release and a notification on its official website.

On account of seniority, Neetu David, the former left-arm spinner, will head the five-member committee.

"She holds the world record for best bowling figures in an innings in a Test for her 8/53 against England Women in the Jamshedpur Test held in 1995. She is also the second-highest wicket-taker for India in WODIs with 141 scalps and was also the first from India to take 100 WODI wickets," read a release from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's office. (ANI)

