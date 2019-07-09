BCCI logo
BCCI logo

BCCI approaches Indian High Commission to look into security breach during World Cup match

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:44 IST

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached the Indian High Commission in the UK to look into the security breach at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has spoken to the High Commission in this regard, a BCCI source told ANI.
Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had expressed disappointment over the security breach during the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Headingley on July 6.
A flight flew carrying a political message over the stadium during the Sri Lanka innings.
Soon after the incident, the ICC issued a statement and said that they do not condone any sort of political messages at the tournament.
"We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup," an ICC statement said.
ICC further said they were assured by the West Yorkshire Police that such incidents will not be repeated. However, this the third time that such kind of incident took place during the ongoing tournament.
"Throughout the tournament, we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring," said the ICC.
"After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be repeated of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again," added the ICC. (ANI)

