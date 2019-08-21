BCCI awards Paytm title sponsorship rights for 2019-23 home season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday awarded One 97 Communications Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm) the title sponsorship rights for the 2019-23 international and domestic matches to be played in the country.

"The winning bid was at a price of Rs 326.80 crore to be paid for the 2019-23 home season. The winning bid was Rs 3.80 crore which is at 58 per cent incremental value in comparison to the previous per match value of Rs 2.4 crore," BCCI said in a statement.

"I am pleased to announce Paytm as the BCCI home series title sponsor. Paytm is one of the new generation companies of India and we at the BCCI are proud of Paytm continuing its long-standing commitment with Indian cricket," BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said.

Earlier this year, the cricket board had announced that BYJU's will be the new sponsor for the Indian team. BYJU'S will be taking over from OPPO in September this year in the home series against South Africa.

In a statement, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm, said, "We are excited to continue our long-term association with BCCI and the Indian cricket team. Our commitment to Indian cricket gets stronger with every season. India loves cricket and we at Paytm are the biggest fans of it." (ANI)

