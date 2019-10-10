BCCI bars 8 state units from attending AGM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday barred eight state units out of the 38 from attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held here on October 23.

Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Railways, Services, and the Association of Indian Universities are barred from the upcoming AGM. These states will not have any voting rights in case there is an election during the scheduled AGM.

The three government institutions were barred as they failed to form a players' association.

In the AGM meeting, former India captain Sourav Ganguly will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), while Rajat Sharma and Mohammed Azharuddin will attend as the representatives of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and Hyderabad Cricket Association respectively.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source close to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) had raised questions on the non-participation of three state cricket associations -- Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

"Three state associations are barred from attending the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BCCI as they have not amended the constitution as per recommendation," the source told ANI exclusively. (ANI)