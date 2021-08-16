BCCI chief Ganguly praises Team India's 'character and guts' after Lord's win

London [UK], August 16 (ANI): With India putting on a brilliant show to register a 151-run win at the Lord's Cricket Ground against England in the second Test of the five-match series on Monday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said the team showed character and guts.



Taking to Twitter, Ganguly wrote: Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close.. @bcci @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @JayShah @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv."



BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote: Teamwork, spirit, character and intent. It has taken all that and much more behind this very special win at @HomeOfCricket. What an outstanding effort to pull off a win in the final hour after 5 days of riveting cricket. @Jaspritbumrah93 @mdsirajofficial @MdShami11 @klrahul11."





Treasurer Arun Thakur wrote: Amazing display of firepower by Team India @BCCIs pace battery @ImIshant @MdShami11 @Jaspritbumrah93 and @mdsirajofficial. The curators @ECB_cricket are gonna have a tough time in making wickets for forthcoming #IndvsEng matches."

Vice President Rajeev Shukla wrote: "It's good that

@BCCI leadership @SGanguly99 @JayShah @ThakurArunS came all the way to London to support & encourage team india."



Former India opener Virender Sehwag too praised the effort of the team and wrote: "From At beginning of the day, " bacha paayenge kya",to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne.. And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian's #LordsTest."



Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also praised the effort of the boys and took to Twitter to write: "Great win boys ! Our bowlers bowled their hearts out !! Game changing moment @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 partnership! @mdsirajofficial amazing spell ! Enjoy the moment lads #IndvsEng." (ANI)

