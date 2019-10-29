BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (Photo/ Sourav Ganguly Twitter)
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (Photo/ Sourav Ganguly Twitter)

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to meet Rahul Dravid tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) newly elected chief Sourav Ganguly will meet National Cricket Academy's (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid on Wednesday to discuss the way forward of the Indian cricket.
"BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly will be meeting NCA chief Rahul Dravid tomorrow to discuss the way forward of Indian cricket," a BCCI source told ANI.
The source added that the meeting will be attended by all the newly elected office bearers and also by NCA CEO Tufan Ghosh.
"The meeting is fixed for tomorrow and all newly elected office bearers will be there including Tufan Ghosh," the source said. (ANI)

