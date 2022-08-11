BCCI clears KL Rahul for Zimbabwe tour, set to lead India in series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan was supposed to lead the side touring Zimbabwe. But after KL Rahul has been cleared, the right-hander has been made the captain and Dhawan as his deputy.

Earlier on July 30, the Indian squad touring Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series was announced.



Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah were not included in the squad.

Rahul Tripathi, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League, was included in the ODI squad after his solid performance in the 2022 edition. In 14 games, he scored 413 runs at an average of 37.55 and hit three fifties. He was the second-highest run-getter for his side.

All-rounder Washington Sundar and bowler Deepak Chahar have also made a return to the side after battling injuries.

The series is set to start from August 18 onwards and will go on till August 22.

India squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar. (ANI)

