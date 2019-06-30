BCCI logo
BCCI condoles death of former all-rounder Rakesh Shukla

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 21:56 IST

Mumbai [India], June 30 (ANI): The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the death of former India all-rounder Rakesh Shukla who passed away on Saturday morning after suffering a prolonged illness.
Shukla passed away in Delhi at the age of 71.
He made his Test match debut against Sri Lanka in 1982. It was the only Test he played for India.
He did not have the best of Test debuts as he finished with just two wickets in the game. He did not receive a national call up thereafter.
The cricketer was able to cement his legacy in domestic cricket as he played for three states (Delhi, Bihar, and Bengal).
He played 121 first-class matches, in which he claimed 295 wickets and scored 3798 runs that included six centuries and seventeen half centuries. (ANI)

