BCCI confirms Jay Shah as their representative to ICC's Chief Executives' Committee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday confirmed that secretary Jay Shah will be their representative to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Chief Executives' Committee.

BCCI's 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held at the cricket governing body's headquarters here.

BCCI took to Twitter to write: "UPDATE - Today at the BCCI AGM, it was decided that Mr. Jay Shah, Hon. Secretary, will be BCCI's representative to ICC's Chief Executives' Committee, as per the ICC norms. BCCI's representative to the Board of ICC will be decided in due course."

Sourav Ganguly, president, Arun Singh Dhumal, treasurer, Mahim Verma, vice president, all took part in the meeting. (ANI)

