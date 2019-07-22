BCCI congratulates India A for winning one-day series vs Windies A

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday congratulated India A team for clinching the unofficial five-match One-Day series against West Indies A with a margin of 4-1.

BCCI in a tweet shared the results of all five matches together, saying, "Congratulations to India A for clinching the 5-match one-day series against West Indies A 4-1."



Delhi Capitals, a team that competes in Indian Premier League (IPL), praised the team and said, "Well done, boys!"



India A batsman Shubman Gill termed the series as brilliant. He added that he is delighted to have won the player of the tournament award.

"Brilliant series win and happy to have won the player of the tournament. Always proud to wear the blue of India," Gill said.



India A left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, who took a five-wicket haul in the third match, shared the picture of himself with the trophy and teammates, saying, "What a series win! What a team."



India A defeated West Indies A by eight wickets in the fifth and final 50-over match on Sunday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground to win the unofficial ODI series 4-1. (ANI)

