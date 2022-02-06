BCCI congratulates India under-19 team for World Cup triumph

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday congratulated India Under-19 team for the title triumph at the Under-19 Men's World Cup 2022 played in the West Indies.

The BCCI has announced cash rewards for the victorious India U19 team and members of the India U19 team will get INR 40 lakhs each while the members of the support staff will get INR 25 lakhs each.

"I congratulate our India Under-19 team for their superb show to clinch the World Cup. They were impressive across departments and sealed India's fifth World Cup. While their on-field performances were fantastic, the team also showed grit, determination and courage to bounce back strongly despite the Covid-19 cases in the camp," Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI said in a statement.

"I must also appreciate the efforts put in by the Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar along with his members of the coaching group, support staff and VVS Laxman - Head Cricket at the National Cricket Academy - for the way they kept the team in good spirits and guided them to victory. We have the best structure in place for our age-group cricketers and some of the best coaches work closely with the boys.

"They had very little cricket in the run-up to the World Cup this time and despite that, India remained unbeaten. This is truly remarkable. The selectors have done an excellent job in picking the right team from a wide pool of cricketers. The boys have a long career ahead of them and I wish them the best," he added.

Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI said "I take this opportunity to extend my best wishes to our triumphant India Under-19 team. This has been a stupendous show by the Boys in Blue to win the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup, 2022. The team displayed immense skill on the field and showed courage off it to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak."



"India is the most successful side in the history of U19 World Cups and the fifth title is a testament to the robust system and structure we have in place for our age-group cricketers. The Board takes age-group cricket very seriously and works closely to ensure we remain fluid with our approach to suit the demands of the team amidst the pandemic.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee must be lauded for picking an all-round team with plenty of options. The team management led by Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar deserves kudos and the presence of India great VVS Laxman made a big impact when the team was going through a crisis," he added.

This remains India's fifth such triumph in Under 19 World Cups, having previously won in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning six matches on the trot to complete the title-winning run.

While Angkrish Raghuvanshi ended the tournament as India's leading run-getter with 278 runs and Vicky Ostwal topped the bowling charts for the team with 12 wickets, every member of the squad put their hand up and delivered for the team whenever there was an opportunity.

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI said, "I extend my warm wishes to India Under-19 for their title-winning performance in the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2022 in the Caribbean. The entire team continuously put up outstanding performances with the bat, ball and in the field and helped the side to grab the top honours.

"The support staff and VVS Laxman -must also be lauded for the way they kept the team in a good frame of mind and played their part in achieving success in the Caribbean," he added.

Meanwhile, Arun Singh Dhumal, Honorary Treasurer, BCCI, said, "I would like to congratulate and applaud the India Under-19 side for their successful ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2022 campaign. Our boys shone brightly in the biggest age-group tournaments in world cricket and will return home, securing India's fifth Under-19 World Cup glory. The efforts put in by the team's support staff and Mr VVS Laxman also deserve a special mention. They were the guiding lights for the team on and off the field."(ANI)

