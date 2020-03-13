BCCI, CSA to reschedule three-match ODI series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): After calling off the ODI series in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday decided to reschedule the three-match ODI series.

"The BCCI along with the Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced to reschedule the ongoing ODI series in view of the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak. Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date to play 3 One-day Internationals. The BCCI-CSA will jointly work out the revised schedule," the BCCI said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the remaining ODI series between India and South Africa has been called-off amidst the rising concerns over the coronavirus.

"The second and third ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata respectively are called off," the BCCI source told ANI.

The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain and wet outfield without a toss at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium on Thursday. The second and third ODI was scheduled to be played at Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18 respectively.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised all the federations to avoid large gatherings.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. (ANI)

