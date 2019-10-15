Representative image
Representative image

BCCI elections final nomination list revealed, nominee scrutiny today

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:36 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The final nomination list for the Board of Cricket for Control in India's (BCCI) elections was revealed on Monday and the nominee scrutiny will take place later today.
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) has filed his nomination for the post of BCCI President while Gujarat Cricket Association's Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, has filed nomination for the post of secretary, as revealed by BCCI Electoral Officer N Gopalaswami.
For the post of vice-president, Mahim Verma (Cricket Association of Uttarakhand) has put forward his name, while for the post of Joint-Secretary Jayesh George (Kerela Cricket Association) has filed nomination.
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's Arun Singh Dhumal, brother of central minister Anurag Thakur, has filed nomination for the post of Treasurer.
Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh) has put forward his name for the post of Councillor while Brijesh Parsuram Patel (Karnataka State Cricket Association) and M. Khairul Jamal Maujmdar (Cricket Association of Mizoram) have filed nomination for the post of Governing Council Member.
Ganguly on Monday had said that "it is a very important time in the Indian cricket administration" after filing nomination for the post of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) here.
"It is a very important time in the Indian cricket administration because of all that's happened in the last three years. To be in a position where I can make a difference along with the team would be extremely satisfying. Hopefully, in the next few months we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket," Ganguly told reporters.
Ganguly, however, will be able to serve as BCCI President only until September 2020. He has been holding posts in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as President. An administrator can only serve six years on the trot.
When asked about the priorities after winning the BCCI elections, Ganguly said: "For me, my biggest focus will be first-class cricket. I have been very vocal on looking after first-class players especially the amount of time they give to cricket because that's your base and strength. I have written many a time in the last three years that enumerations need to increase many folds so that is going to be my first priority."
"As a team, we have a lot of things to do actually to get the administration in order. Administration involves a lot of things, to get the house in order, to get the office in order and most importantly cricket. Cricket on the filed has been brilliant as the team has played exceptionally well in the last couple of months after the World Cup semifinal exit," he added.
The 47-year-old also talked about the conflict of interest which was the burning topic after Rahul Dravid's appointment as the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA).
"Conflict is another issue which I feel really needs to be looked at it. Look at all the appointments which have happened in various forms -- whether it's National Cricket Academy (NCA), Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), and appointment of batting coach or fielding coach, there has been an issue with everything. So, that issue needs to be sorted and that is another serious issue in Indian cricket," Ganguly said. (ANI)

iocl