BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that they have entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest crowd attendance during a T20 match. This milestone was achieved during the final match of the Indian Premier League 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL," tweeted BCCI.



Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to clinch the IPL 2022 title.

"Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

The Motera stadium was built in 1982 and was refurbished in 2021. It hosted the second qualifier as well as the final of the 15th season of IPL on 29th of May 2022.(ANI)

