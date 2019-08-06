BCCI Ethics Officer sends notice to Rahul Dravid over conflict of interest allegations

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Ethics Officer on Tuesday issued a notice to Rahul Dravid as Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjay Gupta filed a complaint against the former Indian cricketer levelling Conflict of Interest charges against him, a BCCI source confirmed.

Dravid has been given two weeks to reply on the allegations levelled against him.

"BCCI Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain has sent a notice to Rahul Dravid last week after receiving a complaint. He has been given two weeks to reply over Conflict of Interest," a BCCI source told ANI.

As per the complaint, Dravid is conflicted as he is the current NCA head and is also employed as the vice-president of India Cements group, which owns Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Gupta had earlier filed a conflict of interest charge against former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman for their dual roles. Both Tendulkar and Laxman were part of Cricket Advisory Committee and were also the mentors of their respective IPL franchises. (ANI)

