BCCI files complaint with ICC on 'anti-India slogans' during Sri Lanka match

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding anti-India slogans, including banners on Kashmir issue, raised during the India-Sri Lanka match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

On Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had expressed disappointment over the security breach during the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Headingley.

The ICC issued a statement and said they do not condone any sort of political messages at the tournament after a flight flew over the stadium carrying a political message during the Sri Lankan innings.

"We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup," an ICC statement said.

The international cricket body further said they were assured by the West Yorkshire Police that such incidents will not be repeated. However, this is the third such incident that has taken place during the ongoing tournament.

"Throughout the tournament, we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring," said the ICC, adding, "After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be repeated of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again." (ANI)

