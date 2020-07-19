BCCI General Manager Saba Karim asked to step down from post

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) General Manager (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim has been asked to step down from the position.

A source within the board has confirmed this to ANI. "There was some issue related to the domestic cricket scheduling," the source said when asked about the reason.

Saba was not available to make any comment on the issue. He had joined India's cricket governing body back in 2017.

Earlier on July 14, a BCCI source had said that the body has appointed IPL chief operating officer, Hemang Amin, as the interim chief executive officer (CEO).

"Hemang Amin has been given the interim charge of CEO of BCCI," the source said.

Rahul Johri held the CEO's post before Amin but the former had tendered his resignation a few months ago. It was accepted by BCCI earlier this month.

Johri was appointed as the BCCI CEO in 2016 when Shashank Manohar was the body's president. (ANI)

