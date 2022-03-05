BCCI haven't told me about their decision: Wriddhiman Saha on alleged intimidation by journalist

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Indian men's team cricketer Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday did not state if he had revealed to BCCI the name of the senior journalist over alleged threats and intimidation for an interview and noted that the board has not told him about their decision.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on February 25 constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter of Saha allegedly receiving threats and intimidation from a senior journalist.



"Speak with BCCI about the discussion (whether or not I have revealed the name of the journalist). They haven't really told me exactly about their decision...BCCI will answer...," Saha told ANI.

The three-member committee comprises of BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Apex Council Member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.

Saha, a centrally-contracted cricketer, was allegedly threatened by a senior journalist for not responding to his messages seeking an interview. (ANI)

