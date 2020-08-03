BCCI invites bids for team kit sponsor, official merchandising partner rights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday invited bids for team kit sponsor and official merchandising partner rights through a tender process.

Under the Invitation to Tender (ITT), the winning bidder will be granted the right to be the the kit sponsor and/or the official merchandising partner and various other associated rights (as defined in the ITT).

"The terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements and performance obligations are contained in the ITT which will be available From August 3, 2020 on receipt of payment of the Tender Fee of Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lac Only). The ITT will remain for purchase till August 26, 2020," BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI further requested "interested parties" to email in order to get further details for purchasing the ITT.

The BCCI "reserves the right at its discretion to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage without providing any reason. Merely buying the ITT does not entitle the purchaser to bid, but to bid the purchaser must buy the ITT in the name of the person/entity desiring to bid". (ANI)

