BCCI, IPL franchises' meet held with focus on public safety

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday met the Indian Premier League franchises owners at the Board headquarters here in Mumbai to discuss the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak and its impact on the upcoming season.

"The BCCI along with all the IPL franchises have reiterated BCCI's stand of putting safety and well-being of fans, athletes and employees as a priority," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The board will continue to monitor and work closely with Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies to decide on the future course of action in the best interest of public health," the statement added.

Earlier on Friday, BCCI decided to postpone the IPL to April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing coronavirus situation.

The central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match.

"The BCCI and all its stakeholders are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for everyone involved in our great sport and the nation," the statement further added. (ANI)

