BCCI names Ajinkya Rahane in India's WTC final squad against Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has made a comeback in the Indian Test squad as BCCI announced the final squad for the World Test Championship Final against Australia on Tuesday, which will be played from June 7 at The Oval, London.

Along with Rahane, there are a few more surprise inclusions as well. KS Bharat and Jaydev Unadkar have been included in the squad after featuring in recent Test matches for India.

The veteran Indian batter has showcased sensational form for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He has featured for CSK five times and scored 209 runs with a strike rate of 199.05. At the same time, Bharat has replaced Rishabh Pant who continues to recover after suffering an injury in a car accident.

India squad for ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.



India's Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

On the other hand, Australia has already announced their squad for the WTC final. David Warner has been included in Australia's 17-player touring party for the ICC World Test Championship final against India at The Oval and the opening two Ashes Tests.

Pat Cummins will return to play the captain's role for the squad after leaving the tour of India early and sitting out the third and fourth Tests to be with his sick mother in Australia.

The 17 players selected in the touring party will be available for selection in the WTC final against India and the opening two Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's.

Selectors will evaluate the makeup of the squad after the second Ashes Test with the option to make changes for the remaining matches against England at Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval.

A 15-player squad for the ICC World Test Championship is final and will be named on May 28.

Australia's World Test Championship Final and Ashes squad: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc and David Warner. (ANI)

