BCCI newly elected body is good combination: Former IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla said that the newly elected body of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is a good combination that will help in the expansion of country's cricket.
"It is a good combination in the BCCI's governing body and will definitely help Indian cricket to expand. Sourav Ganguly will lead the body who was the most successful Indian captain, of his time," Shukla told reporters here.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was elected unanimously as the 39th President of BCCI in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) as he was the only candidate contesting for the post.
"This is a new era in the BCCI as the representatives of state associations are back and is a positive sign for the Indian cricket. From the last couple of years, cricketers who worked hard for the game will be in who were excluded before," Shukla said.
Gujarat Cricket Association's Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, is elected as the secretary while Mahim Verma (Cricket Association of Uttarakhand) became the vice-president.
"Jay Shah-- who has done good work in Gujarat and is a member of BCCI for nine years will surely benefit the BCCI. There are also new members in the body," Shulka said.
The post of Joint-Secretary is won by Jayesh George (Kerela Cricket Association) and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's Arun Singh Dhumal, brother of Central Minister Anurag Thakur, became the Treasurer of the board.
Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh) is elected as the Councillor while Brijesh Parsuram Patel (Karnataka State Cricket Association) and M. Khairul Jamal Maujmdar (Cricket Association of Mizoram) have been appointed as Governing Council Member.
"Our priorities will be the development of the junior cricket, problems in the Indian cricket, and also the international cricket issues as well," Shukla said. (ANI)

