BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, and Deepti Sharma for Arjuna Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday nominated Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020.

The apex body of cricket in India also nominated Indian cricketers Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepti Sharma for Arjuna Awards

Rohit Sharma, the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and India's vice-captain is the first batsman to score four T20I centuries and is the first player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

"We went through a lot of data and considered various parameters before shortlisting the nominees. Rohit Sharma has set new benchmarks as a batsman and achieved scores people thought were not possible in the shorter formats of the game. We feel he is worthy of getting the prestigious Khel Ratna award for his commitment, conduct, consistency, and his leadership skills," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in an official statement.

"Ishant Sharma is the most senior member of the Test squad and his contribution has been vital in the Indian team's long run as the No. 1 Test side. Fast bowlers are prone to injuries and Ishant has had a fair share of them but he has fought hard to be back on the park every time," he added.

Dhawan has smashed the fastest Test century on debut and is the only batsman in the world to have won two consecutive golden bats (for most runs) in the ICC Champions Trophy. He is also the quickest Indian batsman to reach 2000 and 3000 runs in ODIs and second-fastest Indian to score 4000 and 5000 runs in ODIs.

"Shikhar has been consistently scoring at the top and his performances in the ICC events have been significant. Deepti is a genuine all-rounder and her contribution to the team has been vital," Ganguly further stated.

Deepti Sharma holds the record for the highest individual Women's ODI score by an Indian player and is also the only Indian spinner to take 6 WODI wickets.

"Ishant Sharma has been a warhorse while Shikhar Dhawan lifts the team's morale with his fearless approach. Deepti Sharma has contributed a lot in Indian team's consistent showing in the big-ticket events," said Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI. (ANI)

