BCCI on track to hold elections as planned on October 22: Vinod Rai

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Friday said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on track for holding elections as planned on October 22.
He also said almost 30 state associations are now compliant with the BCCI constitution.
"Almost 30 associations are now compliant and that is a very good number. Some state associations like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Chattisgarh had some issues but we have clarified those issues," Rai told ANI.
Asked about the state associations which are still not compliant, he replied, "Haryana and Tamil Nadu haven't come to us, so we cannot say anything on the matter. But looking at the compliant associations, we are hopeful of holding the elections on the scheduled date."
Rai said that a CoA meeting will be held on September 16.
Earlier, the CoA had extended the deadline for completing state association elections to September 28. The previous deadline was September 14.
It had stated, "No further extension will be feasible beyond September 28 since the notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the BCCI elections has to be issued 21 days prior to October 22 which is September 30. The state associations are required to send the names of their representatives to the BCCI for the elections." (ANI)

