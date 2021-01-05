BCCI pays tribute to 'bravest batsmen' MAK Pataudi on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday paid tribute to former skipper Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi on his 80th birth anniversary.

The apex body of cricket in India posted Pataudi's pictures in whites and remembered the "bravest batsmen" to have ever played the game of cricket.

"Remembering MAK Pataudi - former India captain and one of the bravest batsmen to have ever played the game - on his 80th birth anniversary," BCCI tweeted.



Pataudi had lost his right eye in a car accident and played most of the games without vision in his right eye. The right-handed batsman featured in 46 Test matches for India. He scored 2793 runs at an average of 34.91 with six hundred and 16 half-centuries. He led India in 40 of 46 Tests he played and won 9 of them

Meanwhile, batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the team's practice session on Saturday.

"The wicket-keeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," said the BCCI in an official release on Tuesday.

Rahul will now return to India and he will head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury.

The four-match series between India and Australia currently stands levelled at 1-1 and the third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. (ANI)

