BCCI president welcomes Ganguly's appointment as cricket body chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CK Khanna on Monday hailed the decision to appoint Sourav Ganguly as the president of the cricket governing body.

"It is a matter of great pride that former India captain Sourav Ganguly is now set to lead as president of BCCI with his vast experience as cricketer and as former India captain," Khanna told ANI.

Khanna is optimistic that Ganguly, who is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), will lead the cricket governing body to new heights.

"Also, he is member of CAC and president of CAB. He will lead BCCI to new heights and I am confident that he will take dynamic decisions because BCCI's past few years had faced tough time. We are confident that under his leadership his entire team will do great job during his tenure. I wish all the very best to Sourav and his team," Khanna said. (ANI)

