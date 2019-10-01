BCCI provides helpline numbers to tackle age fraud in game

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday said they have provided helpline numbers to all cricketers, team support staff and administrators of State Cricket Associations to avoid any age fraud in the game.

The board further said that Anti-Doping and Anti-Corruption teams have been working closely to spread awareness among cricketers, team support staff and members of all associations to approach the respective cells in case of any drug queries, corrupt approaches and incidences of age and domicile fraud.

During the BCCI's Domestic season 2019-20, a banner with helpline numbers will be displayed in the dressing rooms. The cricket-governing body stated that the identity of the complainant will be kept strictly confidential and personnel will be encouraged to report suspicious or fraudulent activity by contacting the helpline numbers. (ANI)

