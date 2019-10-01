During the BCCI's Domestic season 2019-20, a banner with helpline numbers will be displayed in the dressing rooms.
During the BCCI's Domestic season 2019-20, a banner with helpline numbers will be displayed in the dressing rooms.

BCCI provides helpline numbers to tackle age fraud in game

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 22:40 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday said they have provided helpline numbers to all cricketers, team support staff and administrators of State Cricket Associations to avoid any age fraud in the game.
The board further said that Anti-Doping and Anti-Corruption teams have been working closely to spread awareness among cricketers, team support staff and members of all associations to approach the respective cells in case of any drug queries, corrupt approaches and incidences of age and domicile fraud.
During the BCCI's Domestic season 2019-20, a banner with helpline numbers will be displayed in the dressing rooms. The cricket-governing body stated that the identity of the complainant will be kept strictly confidential and personnel will be encouraged to report suspicious or fraudulent activity by contacting the helpline numbers. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:52 IST

BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu slips to 6th position, Parupalli Kashyap...

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Oct 1 (ANI): Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on Tuesday slipped to the sixth spot in the latest BWF Rankings while Parupalli Kashyap moved up by five positions to make his way in the top 25 rankings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:57 IST

Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Dinamo Zagreb clash due to groin injury

Manchester [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne will miss the club's upcoming clash against Dinamo Zagreb due to groin injury.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:34 IST

India secure 2-1 victory over Belgium

Antwerp [Belgium], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Men's hockey team registered a 2-1 victory over Belgium here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:19 IST

Yeddyurappa and PV Sindhu inaugurate Yuva Dasara sports event

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Indian badminton star PV Sindhu inaugurated Yuva Dasara sports event here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:53 IST

Alyssa Healy happy with Australia's young talent pool

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): Australian wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy has expressed her satisfaction over the young talent that the team from down under possesses.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:32 IST

Pankaj Advani says achievements of all athletes should be...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani on Tuesday said that if the country calls itself a 'sporting nation' then it needs to celebrate the achievements of all the athletes equally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:24 IST

Jurgen Klopp uncertain of Joel Matip's availability for Red Bull...

Liverpool [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is uncertain over Joel Matip's participation in the club's clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:20 IST

Juventus announce squad for Bayer clash

Turin [Italy], Oct 1 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Bayer, Juventus on Tuesday announced their 19-man squad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:37 IST

Still more room for improvement, says Nathan Lyon

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 1 (ANI): Despite taking 20 wickets in the recently concluded Ashes 2019, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon believes that he still has a lot of room for improvement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:27 IST

Middlesex Cricket signs Miguel Cummins for three years

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): County team from England, Middlesex Cricket, on Monday signed Windies seamer Miguel Cummins for three years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:38 IST

Facing Keshav Maharaj will be challenging for Indian batsmen :...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to face each other in the three-match Test series, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis believes that facing Keshav Maharaj on a turning track will be challenging for Indian batsmen.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:56 IST

Kumar Sangakkara takes charge as MCC President

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Tuesday took charge as the President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Read More
iocl