India's away jersey for the World Cup
BCCI reveals India's away jersey

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:57 IST

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday revealed team's away jersey, which the team will be donning during their upcoming World Cup match against England.
BCCI revealed the jersey on their official Twitter account by posting a photo of the jersey with a caption: "Presenting #TeamIndia's Away Jersey What do you make of this one guys? #TeamIndia #CWC19."


Before the start of the World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a new rule asking the teams to sport home and away jerseys in the tournament.
The ICC rule reads: "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event, the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."
India, who are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing premier tournament so far, will compete against the hosts at Edgbaston on June 30. (ANI)

