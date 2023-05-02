BCCI Secretary Jay Shah congratulates Team India for becoming No. 1 Test team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday congratulated Team India for becoming the number 1 Test team in the world.

India crowned the new No.1 team in ICC Men's Test Rankings, with Rohit Sharma's side leapfrogging Australia in the annual rankings update.

"The top spot reflects India's commitment to Test cricket and the consistent performances both home and away. India is also the number 1 T20I side," Jay Shah tweeted.

Australia's reign at the top of the Men's Test Rankings comes to an end after 15 months with India going past the Aussies ahead of next month's ICC World Test Championship Final.



The rivalry between Australia and India in Test cricket has fast grown to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory, and the rankings switch nicely sets up the World Test Championship Final, with the two teams poised to pen yet another chapter at Ultimate Test on June 7 at The Oval.

Prior to the annual rankings update, Australia were at the top with 122 points with India trailing them by three points (119). The annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 per cent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 per cent.

Australia's home series victories over Pakistan (2-0) and New Zealand (3-0) in 2019-20 were consequently disregarded, while their 4-0 victory over England in 2021-22 has a weighting that has been cut in half. Australia's ratings as a result fell from 121 to 116.

For India, their 2-0 defeat against New Zealand in 2019/20 was no longer in consideration for the rankings, thus giving them a two-point boost from 119 to 121.

Australia defeated England 4-0 in the home Ashes in January 2022, propelling them to the top of the Test rankings during Pat Cummins' maiden series as captain. India had previously held the top spot in the standings until they were knocked out by South Africa 2-0 a month earlier. (ANI)

