BCCI secy discusses cricketing infrastructure projects with PCA, UTCA Chandigarh

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday discussed cricketing infrastructure projects with the leadership of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) and UTCA Chandigarh and extended his full support to the state associations in the resumption of cricket as the world looks to return to normalcy in the post-coronavirus era.

Taking to Twitter Shah wrote, "Discussed cricketing infrastructure projects with the leadership of Punjab CA and UTCA Chandigarh. It was heart-warming to see the efforts being put in behind the scenes. @BCCI will continue working with the state associations as we progress on the resumption of cricket in India."



With an eye on the coronavirus pandemic, BCCI had asked the state associations to give their feedback -- by Wednesday -- on how they wish for the 2020-21 domestic season to play out. And going by the response of most of the state associations, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament is a clear winner.

In the mails accessed by ANI, almost all the state associations have called for the T20 tournament to be played. While some have also asked for the addition of the Ranji Trophy with the T20 event, others want the organisation of the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy as the second domestic competition for the season.

Some of the state associations have also written to the BCCI secretary and said that the season should ideally start with the T20 tournament and a decision can be taken on hosting further tournaments after taking a look at how the T20 tournament plays out. The suggestions have all been made with an eye on the protocols that need to be kept in mind with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic, including the creation of bio-secure hubs. (ANI)

