BCCI to support Indian contingent for Olympics, will form committee to look into domestic players' pay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to support Indian Olympic bound-athletes in every form and manner it can and as a result, the board has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs 10 crore.

The decision was taken at the board's 8th Apex Council Meeting.

"The summer Olympics is scheduled to be held in Tokyo from 23 July to 8th August 2021. The BCCI has decided to support Indian athletes in every form and manner it can. In that spirit, based on the request received from the IOA/MYAS, the Apex Council of BCCI has decided to extend support to the Indian Olympic Association and has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs 10 crore," the BCCI said in an official statement.



"The BCCI wishes all the athletes representing India in the Olympics all the very best and hopes that they return with more medals than ever before," it added.

The Apex Council has also decided to form a committee to look into the issue of compensation for Indian domestic cricketers for domestic season 2020 and 2021.

The Apex Council has mandated the Office Bearers of BCCI to form the committee and find a suitable compensatory mechanism for domestic cricketers, at the earliest possible. (ANI)

