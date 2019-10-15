BCCI validates all eight nominations after scrutiny

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Electoral Officer N Gopalaswami has validated the application for various post after scrutinising the nominees' applications on Tuesday.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) has filed his nomination for the post of BCCI President while Gujarat Cricket Association's Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, has filed nomination for the post of secretary, as revealed by BCCI Electoral Officer N Gopalaswami.

For the post of vice-president, Mahim Verma (Cricket Association of Uttarakhand) has put forward his name, while for the post of Joint-Secretary Jayesh George (Kerela Cricket Association) has filed nomination.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's Arun Singh Dhumal, brother of central minister Anurag Thakur, has filed nomination for the post of Treasurer.

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh) has put forward his name for the post of Councillor while Brijesh Parsuram Patel (Karnataka State Cricket Association) and M. Khairul Jamal Maujmdar (Cricket Association of Mizoram) have filed nomination for the post of Governing Council Member.

Any application can be withdrawn between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm on October 16. The electoral officer will declare the list of contesting candidates by 5:00 pm on October 16. (ANI)

