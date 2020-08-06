BCCI, Vivo suspend IPL title sponsor association for 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020, an IPL media advisory confirmed.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is scheduled to be played from September 19 - November 10 in the UAE. The decision regarding the tournament was made after the IPL's Governing Council (GC) meeting on Sunday.

The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

"Taking note of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India, the IPL GC decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India," BCCI had said in a release.

Moreover, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

"IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," the release had stated. (ANI)

