Representative image
BCCI writes to NADA on suspension of NDTL

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:22 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): After the suspension of National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written to National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) seeking clarity over the future going ahead.
In a letter addressed to the Director-General and CEO, NADA, the cricketing body has also shown concern over the previously collected samples by NDTL at BCCI Domestic tournaments.
"It has come to our attention through media reports that NDTL has been suspended by WADA for a period of six (6) months owing to "non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) as identified during a WADA site visit," BCCI stated in its letter to NADA.
"We request you to kindly let us know how this suspension will affect samples collected by NADA at BCCI Domestic Cricket tournaments. Since NDTL is unable to test the samples of our cricketers, what is the way forward to ensure a strict chain of custody and timely analysis of all samples," it added.
On Friday, after failing to match the International Standards for Laboratories (ISL), National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi had lost its accreditation by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for six months barring it from carrying out any doping test.
According to WADA, the suspension has been imposed due to non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) as identified during a site visit.
"This is in order to ensure continued high-quality sample analysis, which also helps preserve athletes' confidence in this process and the wider anti-doping system," said the official statement.
Earlier this month, Union Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya had confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to come under the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) and abide the Indian law.
"BCCI in a meeting conveyed to us that they would abide by the Indian law and they respect the government of India's jurisdiction and authorities," Julaniya had said.
"BCCI had some concerns, first was for the quality of the dope test kit. So, we assured them that the quality of the kit we are using is a WADA accredited kit. They had some reservation that whether it was WADA accredited or not," he had added. (ANI)

