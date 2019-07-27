India's fast bowler Mohammad Shami
India's fast bowler Mohammad Shami

BCCI writes to US Embassy over Shami's visa rejection

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:17 IST

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Ahead of the India-West Indies series, a BCCI source on Saturday revealed that pacer Mohammad Shami's visa application was initially rejected by the US Embassy as the cricketer's police verification record was incomplete.
However, the source confirmed that BCCI stepped in and took care of Shami's visa application.
"Shami's visa application was initially rejected by the US Embassy as his police verification record was incomplete. But now it's all sorted and all the required documents have been given," a BCCI source told ANI.
"BCCI CEO Rahul Johri wrote a letter to the US Embassy, saying Shami is India's top cricketer and also mentioned his contribution in cricket for the country," the source added.
Earlier this year, Shami got surrounded by controversy after his ex-wife Hasin Jahan accused him of domestic violence and filed an FIR against the cricketer in Kolkata.
Shami was in top form during the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as he scalped 14 wickets in just four matches.
India will take on West Indies in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. The first two T20Is will be played in Florida, USA.
Team India chief selector MSK Prasad had on July 21 announced the squads for the upcoming series against West Indies. Putting all speculations to rest about Indian captain Virat Kohli's participation in the limited-overs series, he was chosen to lead the team in all formats.
Veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni was rested, and Rishabh Pant will be keeping the wickets for the team. Pant was named across all three formats and Wriddhiman Saha found a spot for the two Tests.
Following are the squads for the West Indies tour:
T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini
Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:57 IST

Have always admired you: Bumrah to Malinga

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): As pacer Lasith Malinga bid adieu to ODI cricket, Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah thanked the Sri Lankan for his contribution to cricket, confessing that he has always admired him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:36 IST

Lord's pitch substandard for Test match: Joe Root

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): After winning the one-off Test match against Ireland, skipper Joe Root labelled the Lord's wicket "substandard", saying the match did not offer a fair contest between bat and ball.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:53 IST

Daniel James is ready to face 'rough treatment'

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): Manchester United winger Daniel James said he is mentally prepared and is not concerned about getting 'rough treatment' as he is used to it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:36 IST

Andres Iniesta looking forward to 'special game' against former...

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta is looking forward to a 'special game' as he will be competing against his former club Barcelona.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:25 IST

Ronaldo was rested due to fatigue, says Sarri

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in the team during Friday's exhibition match against Team K League in Seoul due to fatigue, confirmed manager Maurizio Sarri.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:20 IST

International Champions Cup: Atletico Madrid thrash Real Madrid

New Jersey [USA}, July 27 (ANI): Atletico Madrid defeated Real Madrid 7-3 in the International Champions Cup on Friday (local time) at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:07 IST

You have to be a match-winner: Malinga tells young bowlers

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, who retired from one-day international cricket on Friday, advised budding cricketers that to survive in the sport, they will have to be 'match-winners'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 07:58 IST

GT20 Canada: Montreal Tigers defeat Winnipeg Hawks by 24 runs

Brampton [Canada], July 27 (ANI): Montreal Tigers defeated Winnipeg Hawks by 24 runs in a rain-curtailed match on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 07:54 IST

Women's Ashes: Meg Lanning stars as Australia defeat England in...

Chelmsford [UK], July 27 (ANI): Skipper Meg Lanning's knock of 133 runs enabled Australia to defeat England by 93 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:46 IST

Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by 91 runs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first ODI here at PR Stadium on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:23 IST

Lasith Malinga bids adieu to international cricket

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka's unorthodox fast bowler Lasith Malinga played his last international game against Bangladesh here at PR Stadium on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:13 IST

Paul Collingwood elected as MCC Honorary Life Member

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood has been elected as the Honorary Life Member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in recognition of his outstanding achievements in cricket.

Read More
iocl