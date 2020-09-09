BCCI's policy may hamper Yuvraj's return: Official

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh might have confirmed that he is keen to come out of retirement to play for Punjab, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) policy might come in the way.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official said that while the final call lies with the board, the policies of the BCCI might be a hindrance as Yuvraj has not only been given a one-time benefit but also gets a monthly pension since his retirement in June 2019.

But the official went on to add that it will be a great experience for the Punjab youngsters if they get to spend time with the former India all-rounder.

"Getting to spend time with someone as experienced as Yuvraj could be the best thing to happen for the young players coming into the Punjab squad. But then, he has not only received a one-time benefit post-retirement but also reportedly gets a pension of around Rs 22,500. These are all documented in the accounts of the BCCI as well from the time of his retirement in 2019. The final call lies with the board," the official said.

Yuvraj has reportedly sent a mail to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah, seeking their permission to come out of retirement. In his letter, he has made it clear that if he can play for Punjab, he will then not play in any global T20 league.

The 2011 World Cup-winning hero has spent the past few months grooming the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Anmolpreet Singh at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

On June 10 last year, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling. (ANI)

