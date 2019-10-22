BCCI logo
BCCI logo

BCCI's selection committee to meet on October 24 to select India squad for Bangladesh tour

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:40 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee meeting will be held on October 24 to select India's squad for the upcoming Bangladesh series.

"Team selection for upcoming series against Bangladesh is to be held on October 24," a BCCI source told ANI.

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour India to play three T20I and two Test matches commencing from November 11.

India clean sweep South Africa 3-0 in the Test series for the first time as they won the final match by an innings and 202 runs in Ranchi on Tuesday. Since the ICC World Cup semifinal exit, India are playing back-to-back series.

According to the source, the selection panel will also decide whether Virat Kohli will feature in the series or will be given rest as he is playing extensively after the World Cup.

"This meeting will be crucial as its happening right after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BCCI. Captain Virat Kohli who is playing continuously will be given rest or not is still a question because as of now there is no confirmation from the selection panel. Also, Sourav Ganguly is likely to meet Kohli on the sidelines of the meeting," the source added.

On Monday, Bangladesh cricketers have decided not to take part in any cricket activity until their demands are met.

There are 11 demands according to a list released by the players which include the reversal of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) decision last month to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) franchise-based model, ESPNcricinfo reported. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:23 IST

MS Dhoni visits Team India at JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday visited team India's dressing room here at JSCA Stadium Complex and interacted with the players

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:21 IST

B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina to attend Test match in Eden Gardens

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has confirmed her presence on the first day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata slated to take place from November 22 to 26, BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:00 IST

Indian gymnasts hope to win medals at World Military Games

Wuhan [China], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian gymnasts are hoping to win medals for the country at the ongoing World Military Games.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:58 IST

India win third Test by innings, 202 runs; whitewash South Africa 3-0

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): India on Tuesday won the final Test of the three-match series by an innings and 202 runs to whitewash South Africa 3-0 at JSCA Stadium Complex here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:03 IST

Societies grow when women are empowered: PV Sindhu bats for PM's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' movement and said societies grow when women's are empowered.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:35 IST

It's a massive game for us, says Abraham ahead of Ajax clash

London [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): Chelsea's Tammy Abraham said that clash against Ajax in the Champions League is a 'massive game' for them.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:29 IST

Ronaldo confident ahead of Lokomotiv Moscow clash

Turin [Italy], Oct 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Lokomotiv Moscow clash, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his confidence in the team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:24 IST

Lallana is a top professional: Andy Robertson

Liverpool [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson has praised his teammate Adam Lallana, calling him a top professional and top guy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:39 IST

Shahbaz Nadeem elated over his dream debut

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Monday said that it would be a 'dream debut' for any player who does it on his home ground.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:37 IST

Saha is doing well after having ball impact on right ring finger: BCCI

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha is doing well after having a ball impact on his right ring finger, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:21 IST

SA batsman Zubayr Hamza terms his team's performance as poor

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): South Africa batsman Zubayr Hamza rated his team's performance as 'poor' after India bowlers took 16 wickets on day three of the third Test match here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:27 IST

Kevin O'Brien equals Colin Munro's record

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 21 (ANI): Irish batsman Kevin O'Brien on Monday equalled the world record of the most sixes hit in a calendar year in men's T20I cricket.

Read More
iocl