Be smart and proactive to combat COVID-19: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Amid coronavirus scare, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Monday made an appeal to people for taking care of themselves and to visit a doctor in case they show symptoms of the disease.

The right-handed batter took to Twitter and posted a video saying, "Last few weeks have been tough times for all of us. The world has come to stand still which is very very sad to see. The only way we can get back to normal is by all of us coming together. How we can do that is, by being little smart, little proactive, and knowing our surroundings. As and when you get any symptoms informing your nearest medical authorities."



The 32-year-old batsman lauded the medical fraternity for their efforts to deal with the situation.

"Because we all want kids to go to school, we all want to go to the malls, we all want to watch movies in the theatres. I appreciate the efforts of the doctors and nurses around the world by put their lives at risk by taking care of people who have tested positive," Rohit said.

"Last but not least my heart goes out to the people who have lost their life and their family. Take care and be safe," he added.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Two people have so far died of the disease in the country. (ANI)