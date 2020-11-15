Be the source of joy in someone's life: Sachin Tendulkar extends Diwali wishes

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday extended Diwali wishes and said one should be a "source of joy in someone's life" on the occasion of the festival of lights.

"May you be the source of joy & light in someone's life today. Happy Diwali," the legendary Indian batsman tweeted.



Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma shared a heartwarming picture with daughter and wife Ritika Sajdeh as the Mumbai Indians skipper celebrated the festival of lights.





Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina shared a family picture and wished his fans a 'Happy Diwali'.

In the picture, Raina can be seen enjoying the festive season with his family as all share a smile to celebrate Diwali.



Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

People across India and around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". (ANI)

