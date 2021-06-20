Being a father is by far greatest joy, blessing: Virat Kohli pens heartfelt message on Father's Day

Southampton [UK], June 20 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday described being a father as the greatest joy and blessing in his life.

"Happy Father's Day to all the father's all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing. As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together", Kohli tweeted on the sidelines of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. He followed the tweet with a heart emoji.

Virat Kohli and his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11 whom they named Vamika.



Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for the most 'exemplary men' in her life while sharing a chunk of pictures - some with her dad Ajay Kumar Sharma and some with her husband Virat Kohli.

"The two most exemplary men. The two who 'get me.' Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best fathers a daughter can have. #happyfathersday," she wrote.

Krunal Pandey also took to Twitter to write, "Dear Papa, not a day goes by where we don't think about you. We still haven't gotten over the fact that you're not with us anymore and we miss you more with every second gone by. Happy #FathersDay We love you and we miss you."

Earlier in January this year Hardik and Krunal Pandyas' father, Himanshu Pandya passed away at the age of 71 due to a cardiac arrest.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Surya Kumar Yadav also shared a special message for their fathers. (ANI)

