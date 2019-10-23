39th BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Photo/ Sourav Ganguly Twitter)
Being BCCI President, a great honour: Sourav Ganguly

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that being the President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is a great honour for him.
Ganguly was elected as the president during the General Body Meeting at the BCCI headquarters. Ganguly was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed.
The 47-year-old shared a picture of himself at the BCCI headquarters and captioned the post as: "It's a great honour".

After becoming the BCCI President, Ganguly made bold statements saying that he would lead the BCCI just like he led the Indian cricket team during his playing days.
"It is an honour that I have been asked to take this role by the members when it is a new start for the BCCI. Fortunately or unfortunately, even when I became the captain, it was a similar sort of a situation. When I captained India for six years, it was a similar situation that things need to be brought back to a place, reforms need to be done and a huge amount of money to be paid to the state associations. It is a completely new start, Ganguly told reporters.
"From that point of view, I find myself very fortunate to be in a position where I can make a change. I will do it the way I know. I will do it in a way that I feel is the best for the BCCI with no compromise on credibility, corruption-free and the same for all BCCI. That is the way I led India and that is the way I will take forward this organisation with whatever time I have," he added.
He had led India to 21 Test wins and the final of the 2003 World Cup and he has already been an administrator for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
The southpaw also served in BCCI's technical committee and was also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee along with Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.
Ganguly called time on his international career in 2008 and he ended up with more than 18,000 international runs. (ANI)

