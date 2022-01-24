Being captain of Proteas not easy, lately there has been scrutiny around our team: Bavuma

Cape Town [South Africa], January 24 (ANI): South Africa limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma has said that being the captain of the Proteas is not easy and off late, the times have been challenging for everyone involved in the setup.

Half-centuries by Virat Kohli (65), Shikhar Dhawan (61), and Deepak Chahar (54) went in vain as India suffered a heartbreaking four-run loss against South Africa in the third and final ODI here at Newlands, Cape Town. With this win, the Proteas won the ODI series 3-0.

"Look, I do not think it is easy being the captain of South Africa. There are many dynamics that you need to manage, I think for me is to keep cricket the main thing of focus among the guys. It has been a challenging period for the team, particularly members of the management. There has been a lot of scrutiny around the team. To manage the conversations that happen within the changing room and to ensure that our energies are focused on performing, for me that has been the biggest challenge," said Bavuma during a virtual press conference.



Earlier, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen played knocks of 124 and 52 as South Africa posted 287 runs on the board. For India, Prasidh Krishna returned with three wickets.

"Yeah, I enjoy the captaincy and that has its benefits, it has shown me my own performances. Captaincy involves a lot of thinking and with that thinking, your own performance also enhances. I am always trying to assess the situations and how to counter those situations," said Bavuma.

"For me, this ODI series against India wins a lot as a player. Looking back at the series and knowing I contributed significantly to the winning cause, makes it a lot better. To convincingly beat India, speaks a lot. Things are still early in my career from the leadership point of view, I will try to not get ahead of myself," he added.

India had lost the Test series 1-2 against South Africa as well. After that, Virat Kohli had decided to step down as the Test skipper. (ANI)

